Our Cabernet Sauvignon is an elegant wine with well integrated oak and silky tannins. Sweet notes of dark fruit and vanilla are met with flavors of toast and tea in the mid-palate. We blend our Cabernet Sauvignon with 5% Petite Sirah which gives essence of layered spice, clove and pepper that complete the wine.

Certified Sustainable

750ml Bottle

14.3% alcohol by volume