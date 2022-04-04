Imagery Pinot Noir Red Wine Perspective: front
Imagery Pinot Noir Red Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008130800443
Product Details

Balanced and smooth, this Pinot Noir has layered notes of jammy-strawberry, cherry and boysenberry. The fruit flavors are enriched by well integrated oak and blended with Petit Verdot to achieve a substantial body. Our Pinot Noir is rich and complex with soft tannins and a long layered finish. Petit Verdot contributes to the beautiful color and substantial body of the wine.

  • Certified Sustainable
  • 750ml Bottle
  • 13.5% alcohol by volume