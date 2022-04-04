Balanced and smooth, this Pinot Noir has layered notes of jammy-strawberry, cherry and boysenberry. The fruit flavors are enriched by well integrated oak and blended with Petit Verdot to achieve a substantial body. Our Pinot Noir is rich and complex with soft tannins and a long layered finish. Petit Verdot contributes to the beautiful color and substantial body of the wine.

Certified Sustainable

750ml Bottle

13.5% alcohol by volume