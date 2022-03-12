Hover to Zoom
Imagine™ Chicken Bone Broth
32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324424
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8
Product Details
Our Chicken Bone Broth is a delicious sipping broth to give you a nutritious boost to your day with a good source of protein. We added just a dash of sea salt to bring out its rich flavor. We love to sip it with a little ground pepper and some crushed garlic.
- Drink in a mug, just like you would coffee or tea
- Try it plain or with fresh ginger, turmeric or coconut milk
- Add chili flakes or your favorite hot sauce for an extra kick
- Use as a substitute for meat based broth in sauces for a richer flavor or in your favorite soup
- Savory sipping broth
- 9g of protein per serving
- Fat free
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
4.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium300mg13%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein9g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Chicken Stock , Organic Chicken Flavor ( Contains : Organic Chicken ) , Sea Salt .
Allergen Info
Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives.
