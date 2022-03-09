Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.28% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 490mg 21.3%

Total Carbohydrate 14g 5.09% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 3g

Protein 3g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 0.8mg 4%

Potassium 320mg 6%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%