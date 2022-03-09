Hover to Zoom
Imagine Organic Broccoli Creamy Soup
32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324040
Product Details
Imagine® Organic Broccoli Creamy Soup features garden-grown organic broccoli paired with garlic and onions in a rich, velvety vegetable stock. It's a satisfying country-style soup with the authentic taste of homemade.
- Certified Organic
- Non-dairy
- Gluten free
- No added MSG
- No artificial ingredients or preservatives
- Non-GMO project verified
- Kosher
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate14g5.09%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar3g
Protein3g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium320mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Broccoli*, Potatoes*, Tapioca Starch Flour*, Celery*, Onions*, Leeks*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Canola Oil*, and/or Safflower Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*, Onion Powder*, Black Pepper*.*Certified Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.
