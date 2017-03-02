Hover to Zoom
Imagine™ Organic Creamy Potato Leek Soup
32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324046
Indulge in this home-style favorite updated for the modern palate. Featuring farm-fresh organic potatoes, sauteed leeks, and roasted garlic combined in a velvety broth that's delicately seasoned with premium herbs and spices.
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium430mg18.7%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar1g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium300mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Water, Potatoes*, Onions*, Leeks*, Tapioca Starch Flour*, Canola Oil* and/or Safflower Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*, Sea Salt, Roasted Garlic*, Natural Flavors, Onion Powder*, Spices*.*Certified Organic
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.
