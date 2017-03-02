Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 2.5g 3.21% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 430mg 18.7%

Total Carbohydrate 13g 4.73% Dietary Fiber 2g 7.14% Sugar 1g

Protein 2g

Calcium 30mg 2%

Iron 0.8mg 4%

Potassium 300mg 6%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%