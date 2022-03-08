Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.54% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 590mg 24.58%

Total Carbohydrate 14g 4.67% Dietary Fiber 3g 12% Sugar 4g

Protein 4g

Calcium 20mg 2%

Iron 1.1mg 6.11%

Vitamin A 100Number of International Units 2%

Vitamin C 4.8mg 8%