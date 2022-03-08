Imagine™ Organic Creamy Sweet Pea Soup
Delight in the bright taste of freshly picked sweet peas, slowly simmered in a rich, aromatic garden vegetable stock and then delicately seasoned with premium organic herbs. It's a fresh and flavorful take on a classic comfort food.
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Sweet Peas*, Potatoes*, Onions*, Soymilk* (Filtered Water, Soybeans*), Sea Salt, Tapioca Starch Flour*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil* and/or Safflower Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*, Natural Flavors, Spices*
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
