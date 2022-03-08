Imagine™ Organic Creamy Sweet Pea Soup Perspective: front
Imagine™ Organic Creamy Sweet Pea Soup

32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324053
Delight in the bright taste of freshly picked sweet peas, slowly simmered in a rich, aromatic garden vegetable stock and then delicately seasoned with premium organic herbs. It's a fresh and flavorful take on a classic comfort food.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium590mg24.58%
Total Carbohydrate14g4.67%
Dietary Fiber3g12%
Sugar4g
Protein4g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A100Number of International Units2%
Vitamin C4.8mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Sweet Peas*, Potatoes*, Onions*, Soymilk* (Filtered Water, Soybeans*), Sea Salt, Tapioca Starch Flour*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil* and/or Safflower Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*, Natural Flavors, Spices*

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.