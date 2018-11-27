Imagine Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup Perspective: front
Imagine Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Imagine Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Imagine Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Imagine Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Imagine Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup

32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324038
Product Details

A traditional American favorite transformed for today's palate. We blend premium organic tomatoes and garden-fresh basil together in a rich, fragrant broth made from a medley or select organic vegetables. Add in cooked Israeli couscous for a hearty mid-day meal.

  • USDA Organic

    Nutritional Information

    Gluten Free
    Kosher
    Non GMO
    Organic
    Nutrition Facts
    servings per container
    Serving size1cup (240 ml)
    Amount per serving
    Calories80
    % Daily value*
    Total Fat1g1.28%
    Saturated Fat0g0%
    Trans Fat0g
    Cholesterol0mg0%
    Sodium410mg17.83%
    Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
    Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
    Sugar8g
    Protein3g
    Calcium40mg4%
    Iron1.2mg6%
    Potassium500mg10%
    Vitamin D0mcg0%
    *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

    Ingredients
    Water, Tomato Paste*, Potatoes*, Onions*, Celery*, Basil*, Carrots*, Tapioca Starch Flour*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Canola Oil* and/or Safflower Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*.*Certified Organic

    Allergen Info
    Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

