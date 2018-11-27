Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 1g 1.28% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 410mg 17.83%

Total Carbohydrate 16g 5.82% Dietary Fiber 3g 10.71% Sugar 8g

Protein 3g

Calcium 40mg 4%

Iron 1.2mg 6%

Potassium 500mg 10%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%