Imagine Organic Creamy Tomato Basil Soup
Product Details
A traditional American favorite transformed for today's palate. We blend premium organic tomatoes and garden-fresh basil together in a rich, fragrant broth made from a medley or select organic vegetables. Add in cooked Israeli couscous for a hearty mid-day meal.
- USDA Organic
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste*, Potatoes*, Onions*, Celery*, Basil*, Carrots*, Tapioca Starch Flour*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Canola Oil* and/or Safflower Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*.*Certified Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More