Imagine™ Organic Creamy Tomato Soup
It starts with real ingredients.
Imagine™ select, organic tomatoes and garden-grown herbs expertly blended in a rich and zesty creamy soup that's bursting with the authentic flavors of homemade. It's comfort food redefined.
Every Imagine™ Creamy Soup starts with the finest farm-grown vegetables, harvested at the peak of freshness and expertly blended with select herbs and spices. Our commitment to using premium ingredients comes through in every spoonful—so you can serve the rich, authentic flavors of homemade every day of the week.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste*, Onions*, Celery*, Potatoes*, Carrots*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Tapioca Starch Flour*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil* and/or Safflower Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*, Spices*.*Certified Organic
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More