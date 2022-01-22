Imagine™ Organic Creamy Tomato Soup Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Imagine™ Organic Creamy Tomato Soup Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Imagine™ Organic Creamy Tomato Soup Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Imagine™ Organic Creamy Tomato Soup Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Imagine™ Organic Creamy Tomato Soup Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Imagine™ Organic Creamy Tomato Soup

32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324047
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 8

Product Details

It starts with real ingredients.

Imagine™ select, organic tomatoes and garden-grown herbs expertly blended in a rich and zesty creamy soup that's bursting with the authentic flavors of homemade. It's comfort food redefined.

Every Imagine™ Creamy Soup starts with the finest farm-grown vegetables, harvested at the peak of freshness and expertly blended with select herbs and spices. Our commitment to using premium ingredients comes through in every spoonful—so you can serve the rich, authentic flavors of homemade every day of the week.

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium550mg23.91%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar10g
Protein2g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium450mg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Tomato Paste*, Onions*, Celery*, Potatoes*, Carrots*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Tapioca Starch Flour*, Garlic*, Sea Salt, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil* and/or Safflower Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*, Spices*.*Certified Organic

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More