Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1cup (240 ml)

Amount per serving

Calories 20

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 0.64% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 5mg 1.67%

Sodium 740mg 32.17%

Total Carbohydrate 2g 0.73% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 1g

Protein 1g

Calcium 0mg 0%

Iron 0mg 0%

Potassium 90mg 2%

Vitamin D 0Number of International Units 0%