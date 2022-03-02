Hover to Zoom
Imagine Organic Low Sodium Free Range Chicken Broth
32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324001
Product Details
Made with the the finest organic free range chicken and freshest vegetables.
- Organic
- Gluten Free
- MSG Free
- Non-Dairy
- Low Fat & Low Sodium
- Non GMO
- No Preservatives
- Made in USA
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.64%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg1.67%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium90mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Chicken Broth (Filtered Water, Organic Chicken), Organic Onions, Organic Celery, Organic Carrots, Natural Chicken Flavor, Organic Spices, Sea Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Chicken Meat and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
