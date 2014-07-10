Imagine™ Organic Low Sodium No-Chicken Broth
Product Details
We sweat the little details so you don't have to: our farm-grown organic vegetables are expertly blended with select herbs and spices. You can see, smell and taste the difference that only the best ingredients make—from tasty sautéed vegetables to more flavorful potato salad, our vegetarian no-chicken broth will help you add that delicious flavor to all your favorite homemade creations.
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Vegetarian / Vegan
- Made in USA
- Gluten Free
- USDA Certified Organic
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Celery, Organic Carrots, Organic Spices, Natural Flavors, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Organic Safflower Oil and/or Organic Sunflower Oil*, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic.*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat
Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More