Imagine™ Organic Low Sodium No-Chicken Broth

32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324098
Product Details

We sweat the little details so you don't have to: our farm-grown organic vegetables are expertly blended with select herbs and spices. You can see, smell and taste the difference that only the best ingredients make—from tasty sautéed vegetables to more flavorful potato salad, our vegetarian no-chicken broth will help you add that delicious flavor to all your favorite homemade creations.

  • Non-GMO Project Verified
  • Vegetarian / Vegan
  • Made in USA
  • Gluten Free
  • USDA Certified Organic
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Fat Free
Gluten Free
Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories15
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Celery, Organic Carrots, Organic Spices, Natural Flavors, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Organic Safflower Oil and/or Organic Sunflower Oil*, Sea Salt, Organic Garlic.*Adds A Trivial Amount of Fat

Allergen Info
Contains Sunflower Seeds and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
