Imagine™ Organic Low Sodium Vegetable Broth

32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324002
It Starts with Real Ingredients.

We sweat the little details so you don't have to: our farm-grown organic vegetables are expertly blended with select herbs and spices. You can see, smell and taste the difference that only the best ingredients make—from vegetable risotto to ratatouille, our low sodium vegetable broth will help you add that delicious flavor to all your favorite homemade creations.

Kosher
Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium140mg6.09%
Total Carbohydrate4g1.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium115mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Organic Onions, Organic Carrots, Organic Celery, Organic Tomato Paste, Organic Spices, Organic Garlic, Organic Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Organic Safflower Oil and/or Organic Sunflower Oil*, Sea Salt.

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

