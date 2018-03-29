Imagine® Organic Super Greens Creamy Soup Perspective: front
Imagine® Organic Super Greens Creamy Soup Perspective: back
Imagine® Organic Super Greens Creamy Soup Perspective: left
Imagine® Organic Super Greens Creamy Soup Perspective: right
Imagine® Organic Super Greens Creamy Soup

32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324399
Power packed with organic farm-grown broccoli, spinach and green peas, simmered in coconut cream with a splash of ginger, this super delicious soup provides a good source of fiber and Vitamin A. The premium ingredients harvested at the peak of flavor serve up the rich, authentic flavors of homemade soup.

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium490mg21.3%
Total Carbohydrate13g4.73%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar5g
Protein3g
Calcium60mg4%
Iron1mg6%
Potassium320mg6%
Vitamin A210mcg25%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Filtered Water, Broccoli, Potatoes, Onions, Peas, Celery, Coconut Cream, Spinach, Carrots, Basil, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Garlic, Sea Salt, Ginger Juice, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Spices.

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.