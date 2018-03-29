Imagine® Organic Super Greens Creamy Soup
Product Details
Power packed with organic farm-grown broccoli, spinach and green peas, simmered in coconut cream with a splash of ginger, this super delicious soup provides a good source of fiber and Vitamin A. The premium ingredients harvested at the peak of flavor serve up the rich, authentic flavors of homemade soup.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Broccoli, Potatoes, Onions, Peas, Celery, Coconut Cream, Spinach, Carrots, Basil, Evaporated Cane Sugar, Garlic, Sea Salt, Ginger Juice, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil and/or Sunflower Oil, Spices.
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More