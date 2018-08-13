Imagine® Organic Super Reds Creamy Soup Perspective: front
Imagine® Organic Super Reds Creamy Soup Perspective: back
Imagine® Organic Super Reds Creamy Soup Perspective: left
Imagine® Organic Super Reds Creamy Soup Perspective: right
Imagine® Organic Super Reds Creamy Soup

32 fl ozUPC: 0008425324400
Imagine's® Super Soups focus on power packed ingredients like organic farm-fresh beets, sweet potatoes, and hearty red lentils simmered in coconut cream with a splash of pomegranate juice to provide a good source of fiber and Vitamin A. This powerhouse combo of beans, vegetables and body boosting plants delivers good nutrition in a delicious, creamy soup. Top with a dollop of yogurt and chopped cilantro, or add a swirl of coconut milk, pomegranate seeds, and chopped mint for an exotic twist.

  • Made with beets, red lentils, cranberries, coconut cream
  • No artificial ingredients and no preservatives
  • Gluten free
  • Non-GMO ingredients
  • Non-Dairy
  • No added MSG
  • USDA Organic
  • Vegan

Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1cup (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium550mg23.91%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar7g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron1mg6%
Vitamin A410mcg45%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Filtered Water, Carrots*, Onions*, Beets*, Potatoes*, Celery*, Coconut Cream*, Red Lentils*, Sweet Potatoes*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Red Bell Peppers*, Tomato Paste*, Cranberries*, Sea Salt*, Ginger Juice*, Garlic*, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate*, Spices*.*Certified Organic

Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

