Imagine® Organic Super Reds Creamy Soup
Product Details
Imagine's® Super Soups focus on power packed ingredients like organic farm-fresh beets, sweet potatoes, and hearty red lentils simmered in coconut cream with a splash of pomegranate juice to provide a good source of fiber and Vitamin A. This powerhouse combo of beans, vegetables and body boosting plants delivers good nutrition in a delicious, creamy soup. Top with a dollop of yogurt and chopped cilantro, or add a swirl of coconut milk, pomegranate seeds, and chopped mint for an exotic twist.
- Made with beets, red lentils, cranberries, coconut cream
- No artificial ingredients and no preservatives
- Gluten free
- Non-GMO ingredients
- Non-Dairy
- No added MSG
- USDA Organic
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Filtered Water, Carrots*, Onions*, Beets*, Potatoes*, Celery*, Coconut Cream*, Red Lentils*, Sweet Potatoes*, Evaporated Cane Sugar*, Red Bell Peppers*, Tomato Paste*, Cranberries*, Sea Salt*, Ginger Juice*, Garlic*, Expeller Pressed Canola Oil* and/or Sunflower Oil*, Pomegranate Juice Concentrate*, Spices*.*Certified Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
