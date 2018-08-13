Imagine's® Super Soups focus on power packed ingredients like organic farm-fresh beets, sweet potatoes, and hearty red lentils simmered in coconut cream with a splash of pomegranate juice to provide a good source of fiber and Vitamin A. This powerhouse combo of beans, vegetables and body boosting plants delivers good nutrition in a delicious, creamy soup. Top with a dollop of yogurt and chopped cilantro, or add a swirl of coconut milk, pomegranate seeds, and chopped mint for an exotic twist.

Made with beets, red lentils, cranberries, coconut cream

No artificial ingredients and no preservatives

Gluten free

Non-GMO ingredients

Non-Dairy

No added MSG

USDA Organic

Vegan