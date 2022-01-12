Hover to Zoom
Imperial® 50% Vegetable Oil Spread Sticks
16 ozUPC: 0001111587132
Located in AISLE 24
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (14 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g8.97%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Polyunsaturated Fat2.5g
Monounsaturated Fat2g
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin A135mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Vegetable Oil Blend (Soybean Oil, Palm Oil and Palm Kernel Oil), Water, Salt, Whey (Milk), Distilled Monoglycerides, Soy Lecithin, Potassium Sorbate and Calcium Disodium EDTA (Used To Protect Quality), Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Vitamin A Palmitate, Beta Carotene (Color).
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
