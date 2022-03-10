Hover to Zoom
Imperial Elixir American Ginseng Dietary Supplement Capsules
100 ctUPC: 0071578338102
This member of the ginseng family is ideal for many American lifestyles. Known for its "Yin" (cooling) properties, American Ginseng is considered by botanists to be an adaptogen.* Oriental cultures have cherished American ginseng for centuries and today they still consume the vast majority of the roots grown in this country. We utilize 5 year old American Ginseng roots used to produce the powder in these capsules. The hand selection process ensures the highest quality ginseng product.
- Dietary Supplement
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.