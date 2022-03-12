Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Imperial Elixir Cyclone Cider Herbal Tonic
2 fl ozUPC: 0071578302200
Purchase Options
Product Details
Cyclone Cider is an herbal extract consisting of cayenne pepper, garlic, onion, horseradish root, ginger root and parsley which helps support the immune system, promote circulation, facilitate detoxification and improves well-being.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.