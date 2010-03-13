Imperial Elixir Dong Quai Extra Strength Dietary Supplement Capsules 3000mg Perspective: front
Imperial Elixir Dong Quai Extra Strength Dietary Supplement Capsules 3000mg

3000 mg - 120 CapsulesUPC: 0071578338230
Dong Quai is the most prescribed herb in China and widely used by women to support hormonal balance.* Imperial Elixir utilizes high quality, sulfite-free Dong Quai roots which undergo a proprietary three-step extraction process. The first step is the separation of the most often eliminated during extraction. After the oil is set aside, the Dong Quai is extracted and dried. The final step is the addition of the oil back into the extract powder. The result is a very potent, effective and easily assimilated Dong Quai supplement.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
120.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sulfite-free Dong Quai ( Angelica Sinensis ) Root Extract Powder ( Concentration ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsules ) , Rice Powder and Magnesium Stearate .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

