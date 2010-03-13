Dong Quai is the most prescribed herb in China and widely used by women to support hormonal balance.* Imperial Elixir utilizes high quality, sulfite-free Dong Quai roots which undergo a proprietary three-step extraction process. The first step is the separation of the most often eliminated during extraction. After the oil is set aside, the Dong Quai is extracted and dried. The final step is the addition of the oil back into the extract powder. The result is a very potent, effective and easily assimilated Dong Quai supplement.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.