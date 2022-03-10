This oral liquid formula combines two if nature's most precious ingredients-Ginseng, the most revered tonic root in China for more than 5,000 years, and Royal Jelly, the primary food for the queen bee.

The 6 year old ginseng roots are carefully gathered in the prestigous Chang Bai Shan Mountains, located in the northeastern province of Jilin (kirin), China. The fresh royal jelly is a rich source of amino acids, B vitamins (particulary B5), and enzymes. The two together provide many nutrients and a variety of healthful benefits.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.