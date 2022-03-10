Imperial Elixir Ginseng and Royal Jelly 10mg Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Imperial Elixir Ginseng and Royal Jelly 10mg

30 ctUPC: 0071578339315
Purchase Options

Product Details

This oral liquid formula combines two if nature's most precious ingredients-Ginseng, the most revered tonic root in China for more than 5,000 years, and Royal Jelly, the primary food for the queen bee.

The 6 year old ginseng roots are carefully gathered in the prestigous Chang Bai Shan Mountains, located in the northeastern province of Jilin (kirin), China. The fresh royal jelly is a rich source of amino acids, B vitamins (particulary B5), and enzymes. The two together provide many nutrients and a variety of healthful benefits.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories20
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg1%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Extract Of : Chinese Red Ginseng ( Panax Ginseng ) Root , Royal Jelly , Honey , Alcohol .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More