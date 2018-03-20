Korean Ginseng farmers take their business very seriously. Their concern for quality is a major reason for the worldwide esteem Korean Ginseng has earned. The quality of the ginseng is very important to us too. For that reason instead of buying bulk ginseng powder, we utilize our 25 years of experience to hand select the 6 year old, whole Korean Ginseng roots used to produce the powder in these capsules. The selection process ensuresthe highest quality Ginseng product.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.