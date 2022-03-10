Royal Jelly is one the world's most complete concentrated natural food sources for amino acids, vitamins (especially B5) and live enzymes.

Imperial Elixir contains fresh Royal Jelly which is freeze-dried into powder, thus concentrating and preserving it- making Royal Jelly 2000 one of the most potent encapsulated Royal Jelly products available.

Dietary Supplement

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.