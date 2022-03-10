Imperial Elixir Royal Jelly 2000mg Capsules Perspective: front
Royal Jelly is one the world's most complete concentrated natural food sources for amino acids, vitamins (especially B5) and live enzymes. 

Imperial Elixir contains fresh Royal Jelly which is freeze-dried into powder, thus concentrating and preserving it- making Royal Jelly 2000 one of the most potent encapsulated Royal Jelly products available. 

  • Dietary Supplement

Ingredients
Royal Jelly , Gelatin , Rice Powder , Magnesium Stearate

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

