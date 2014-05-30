Nutrition Facts

44.0 servings per container

Serving size

Amount per serving

Calories 2

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.04g Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g Polyunsaturated Fat 0g Monounsaturated Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0.5mg

Total Carbohydrate 0g 0% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 0.13g

Protein 0g