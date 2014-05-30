Hover to Zoom
Imperial Elixir Royal Jelly
2 fl ozUPC: 0071578359125
Product Details
Royal Jelly is the substance that transforms a worker bee into the queen bee.
Naturally rich in natural hormones, B-complex vitamins, amino acids, essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, enzymes, acetylcholine, lecithin, collagen and gamma globulin.
Nutritional Information
44.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories2
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.04g
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0.5mg
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0.13g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
100 Pure Fresh Jelly
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
