Imperial Elixir Siberian Sport 5000® Perspective: front
Imperial Elixir Siberian Sport 5000®

180 CapsulesUPC: 0071578338830
Siberian Eleuthero is a superior tonic herb which has been shown to be effective for athletes and active people in supporting their levels of energy and stamina.  Imperial Elixir''s Siberian Sport 5000 is potent, easy to assimilate, and quickly utilized because it is a concentrated full-spectrum extract powder.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Siberian Eleuthero Root Extract Powder ( Eleutherococcus senticosus ) ( Concentration ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsules ) , Rice Powder , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

