Siberian Eleuthero is a superior tonic herb which has been shown to be effective for athletes and active people in supporting their levels of energy and stamina. Imperial Elixir''s Siberian Sport 5000 is potent, easy to assimilate, and quickly utilized because it is a concentrated full-spectrum extract powder.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.