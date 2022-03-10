Imperial Elixir Siberian Sport 5000®
Product Details
Siberian Eleuthero is a superior tonic herb which has been shown to be effective for athletes and active people in supporting their levels of energy and stamina. Imperial Elixir''s Siberian Sport 5000 is potent, easy to assimilate, and quickly utilized because it is a concentrated full-spectrum extract powder.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Siberian Eleuthero Root Extract Powder ( Eleutherococcus senticosus ) ( Concentration ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin ( Capsules ) , Rice Powder , Magnesium Stearate and Silica .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
