Impossible Savory Sausage Made From Plants

14 ozUPC: 0081669702108
Located in MEAT

Product Details

Impossible Sausage, Savory flavor, is made from plants for all your ground sausage cravings. It has the savory taste of fresh sausage, fully seasoned with a herbaceous and peppery bite. Impossible Sausage is a delicious way to do breakfast or even dinner — make it into a patty, sauté it in a scramble, or bake it in a casserole.

  • 0mg Cholesterol
  • 7g Protein per serving
  • No Antibiotics or Animal Hormones

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
7.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size2 oz
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium380mg17%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, 2% Or Less Of: Methylcellulose,Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavors, Cultured Dextrose, Spices, Food Starch Modified, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Soy Leghemoglobin, Mixed Tocopherols(Antioxidant), Soy Protein Isolate. Vitamins and Minerals:Zinc Gluconate, Niacin,Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin(Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12. Contains:Soy

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
