Impossible Savory Sausage Made From Plants
Product Details
Impossible Sausage, Savory flavor, is made from plants for all your ground sausage cravings. It has the savory taste of fresh sausage, fully seasoned with a herbaceous and peppery bite. Impossible Sausage is a delicious way to do breakfast or even dinner — make it into a patty, sauté it in a scramble, or bake it in a casserole.
- 0mg Cholesterol
- 7g Protein per serving
- No Antibiotics or Animal Hormones
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, 2% Or Less Of: Methylcellulose,Yeast Extract, Salt, Natural Flavors, Cultured Dextrose, Spices, Food Starch Modified, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Soy Leghemoglobin, Mixed Tocopherols(Antioxidant), Soy Protein Isolate. Vitamins and Minerals:Zinc Gluconate, Niacin,Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin(Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12. Contains:Soy
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More