Impossible Sausage, Savory flavor, is made from plants for all your ground sausage cravings. It has the savory taste of fresh sausage, fully seasoned with a herbaceous and peppery bite. Impossible Sausage is a delicious way to do breakfast or even dinner — make it into a patty, sauté it in a scramble, or bake it in a casserole.

0mg Cholesterol

7g Protein per serving

No Antibiotics or Animal Hormones