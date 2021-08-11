Impossible™ Spicy Sausage Made From Plants
Product Details
Impossible™ Sausage, spicy flavor, is made from plants for all your ground sausage cravings. It has the savory taste of fresh sausage, with a zesty kick of chili and cayenne to spice up your breakfast and dinner recipes. Make it into a patty, sauté it in a scramble, or crumble it in a pasta.
- 7g protein per serving
- No Antibiotics or Animal Hormones
- 0mg Cholesterol
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, 2% Or Less Of: Methylcellulose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Cultured Dextrose, Food Starch Modified, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Spices, Chili Flakes, Cayenne, Soy Leghemoglobin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant), Soy Protein Isolate Vitamins and Minerals: Zinc Gluconate, Niacin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12 Contains: Soy
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More