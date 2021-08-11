Impossible™ Sausage, spicy flavor, is made from plants for all your ground sausage cravings. It has the savory taste of fresh sausage, with a zesty kick of chili and cayenne to spice up your breakfast and dinner recipes. Make it into a patty, sauté it in a scramble, or crumble it in a pasta.

7g protein per serving

No Antibiotics or Animal Hormones

0mg Cholesterol