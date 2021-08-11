Impossible™ Spicy Sausage Made From Plants Perspective: front
Impossible™ Spicy Sausage Made From Plants Perspective: back
Impossible™ Spicy Sausage Made From Plants Perspective: top
Impossible™ Spicy Sausage Made From Plants Perspective: bottom
Impossible™ Spicy Sausage Made From Plants

14 ozUPC: 0081669702109
Located in MEAT

Product Details

Impossible™ Sausage, spicy flavor, is made from plants for all your ground sausage cravings. It has the savory taste of fresh sausage, with a zesty kick of chili and cayenne to spice up your breakfast and dinner recipes. Make it into a patty, sauté it in a scramble, or crumble it in a pasta.

  • 7g protein per serving
  • No Antibiotics or Animal Hormones
  • 0mg Cholesterol

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
7.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size56g
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g12%
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium380mg17%
Total Carbohydrate5g2%
Protein7g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Soy Protein Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Coconut Oil, 2% Or Less Of: Methylcellulose, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Cultured Dextrose, Food Starch Modified, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Citric Acid, Spices, Chili Flakes, Cayenne, Soy Leghemoglobin, Mixed Tocopherols (Antioxidant), Soy Protein Isolate Vitamins and Minerals: Zinc Gluconate, Niacin, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride (Vitamin B6), Riboflavin (Vitamin B2), Vitamin B12 Contains: Soy

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.