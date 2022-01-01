Hover to Zoom
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver
10 qtUPC: 0009404600310
Product Details
The IMUSA 10 Quart Tamale/Seafood Steamer is ideal for keeping tamales, seafood, veggies and other culinary creations out of hot water! Just fill the bottom of the pot with water, broth or wine and use the included tray to rest the foods to be steamed. Control your cooking without losing steam thanks to the glass lid. If you are new to making tamales, or steaming seafood-this is a tasty place to start.
- Versatile and durable for large-batch cooking
- Can be used as pot by removing rack
- Can be used on glass, ceramic and electric stovetops
- Made of aluminum
- Tempered glass lid with steam vent
- Includes removable steamer insert to keep your food up and out of the heat
- Cool touch handles and knobs
Includes:
- Steamer
- Glass Lid
- Steamer Insert
Model: MEXICANA-310
In-Package Dimensions: 14.76 Inch x 14.76 Inch x 7.76 Inch
In-Package Weight: 4.2 Pound