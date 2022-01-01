IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: front
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: left
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: right
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: top
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: bottom
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver

10 qtUPC: 0009404600310
The IMUSA 10 Quart Tamale/Seafood Steamer is ideal for keeping tamales, seafood, veggies and other culinary creations out of hot water! Just fill the bottom of the pot with water, broth or wine and use the included tray to rest the foods to be steamed. Control your cooking without losing steam thanks to the glass lid. If you are new to making tamales, or steaming seafood-this is a tasty place to start.

  • Versatile and durable for large-batch cooking
  • Can be used as pot by removing rack
  • Can be used on glass, ceramic and electric stovetops
  • Made of aluminum
  • Tempered glass lid with steam vent
  • Includes removable steamer insert to keep your food up and out of the heat
  • Cool touch handles and knobs

Includes:

  • Steamer
  • Glass Lid
  • Steamer Insert

Model: MEXICANA-310

In-Package Dimensions: 14.76 Inch x 14.76 Inch x 7.76 Inch

In-Package Weight: 4.2 Pound