IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver
32 qtUPC: 0009404600332
Product Details
The IMUSA 32 Quart Tamale/Seafood Steamer is ideal for keeping tamales, seafood, veggies and other culinary creations out of hot water! Just fill the bottom of the pot with water, broth or wine and use the included tray to rest the foods to be steamed. Control your cooking without losing steam thanks to the glass lid. If you are new to making tamales, or steaming seafood-this is a tasty place to start. Introduce new ethnic flavors and tastes into your kitchen.
- Made of aluminum
- Can be used on glass, ceramic and electric stovetops
- Versatile and durable for large-batch cooking
- Tempered glass lid with steam vent
- Includes removable steamer insert to keep your food up and out of the heat
- Cool touch handles and knobs
Includes:
- Steamer
- Glass Lid
- Steamer Insert
Model: MEXICANA-332
In-Package Dimensions: 13.3 Inch x 13.3 Inch x 5.0 Inch
In-Package Weight: 8.2 Pound