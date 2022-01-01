IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: front
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: left
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: right
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: top
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver Perspective: bottom
IMUSA Steamer and Glass Lid - Silver

32 qtUPC: 0009404600332
The IMUSA 32 Quart Tamale/Seafood Steamer is ideal for keeping tamales, seafood, veggies and other culinary creations out of hot water! Just fill the bottom of the pot with water, broth or wine and use the included tray to rest the foods to be steamed. Control your cooking without losing steam thanks to the glass lid. If you are new to making tamales, or steaming seafood-this is a tasty place to start. Introduce new ethnic flavors and tastes into your kitchen.

  • Made of aluminum
  • Can be used on glass, ceramic and electric stovetops
  • Versatile and durable for large-batch cooking
  • Tempered glass lid with steam vent
  • Includes removable steamer insert to keep your food up and out of the heat
  • Cool touch handles and knobs

Includes:

  • Steamer
  • Glass Lid
  • Steamer Insert

Model: MEXICANA-332

In-Package Dimensions: 13.3 Inch x 13.3 Inch x 5.0 Inch

In-Package Weight: 8.2 Pound