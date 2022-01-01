The IMUSA 32 Quart Tamale/Seafood Steamer is ideal for keeping tamales, seafood, veggies and other culinary creations out of hot water! Just fill the bottom of the pot with water, broth or wine and use the included tray to rest the foods to be steamed. Control your cooking without losing steam thanks to the glass lid. If you are new to making tamales, or steaming seafood-this is a tasty place to start. Introduce new ethnic flavors and tastes into your kitchen.

Made of aluminum

Can be used on glass, ceramic and electric stovetops

Versatile and durable for large-batch cooking

Tempered glass lid with steam vent

Includes removable steamer insert to keep your food up and out of the heat

Cool touch handles and knobs

Includes:

Steamer

Glass Lid

Steamer Insert

Model: MEXICANA-332

In-Package Dimensions: 13.3 Inch x 13.3 Inch x 5.0 Inch

In-Package Weight: 8.2 Pound