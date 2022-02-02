This Instant Pot Official 7-Piece Cook/Bake set maximizes how much you can make in your Instant Pot pressure cooker in one use. Cook, bake & steam multiple foods at once and enjoy the convenience of pot-in-pot cooking when you use this set. Included are: 2 round pans (one of which features a removable base), 1 removable stainless steel divider, 2 snap-fit silicone lids with pressure-release tabs, and 2 wire egg racks, which each hold 7 eggs (14 eggs when stacked together) and can also be used for stacking pans when cooking. The removable divider helps you make several foods at once in one pan. The removable base features a silicone ring, which helps prevent leaks. The lids are made from BPA-free silicone, which is heat resistant to 450F. Compatible with 6-quart and 8-quart cookers.

