Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Infants' Tylenol® Grape Pain + Fever Oral Suspension
2 fl ozUPC: 0030045012260
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 30
Product Details
Temporarily relieve your infant's minor aches & pains with this oral suspension. The grape-flavored liquid medicine contains acetaminophen which also helps reduce fever and relieve teething pain.
- Temporarily relieves your baby's minor aches & pains due to cold, flu, sore throat & toothache
- The liquid medicine also relieves headache & starts to reduce fever in as little as 15 minutes
- Each 5mL dose contains 160mg acetaminophen, a known fever reducer & pain reliever
- Includes a SimpleMeasure dosing syringe for dispensing the proper dosage to your child