Temporarily relieve your infant's minor aches & pains with this oral suspension. The grape-flavored liquid medicine contains acetaminophen which also helps reduce fever and relieve teething pain.

  • Temporarily relieves your baby's minor aches & pains due to cold, flu, sore throat & toothache
  • The liquid medicine also relieves headache & starts to reduce fever in as little as 15 minutes
  • Each 5mL dose contains 160mg acetaminophen, a known fever reducer & pain reliever
  • Includes a SimpleMeasure dosing syringe for dispensing the proper dosage to your child