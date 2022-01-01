Hover to Zoom
Infinity 15 in. Metal & Glass Bird House - Pack of 4
4UPC: 0067142468634
Purchase Options
Product Details
Enhance your garden with this metal/glass bird house. Hang from a tree or eaves or bring it inside to decorate a shelf or hearth. These bird house/feeders are sure to attract and nourish birds.Features. Topped with either a blue, red, yellow, or green roof. Entryways are made to resemble butterflies, lady bugs, or dragon fliesSpecifications. Material: Metal/Glass. Dimension: 15" H x 7-3/4" W x 7-3/4" D