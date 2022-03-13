Infinity 7500887 15 in. Polyresin Traditional Planter, Gold & Gray - Case of 2 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Infinity 7500887 15 in. Polyresin Traditional Planter, Gold & Gray - Case of 2

1UPC: 0067142465661
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Resistant to chipping cracking and fading in extreme temperature changes Insulates roots from harsh weather Includes removable plug for easy drainage Features . Polyresin Traditional Planter. Color Grey Gold. Material Poly. Design Ornate. Height 15 . Width 15 . Indoor and outdoor. Dimension 15 . Classic shape planter with embelished border. Case of 2 Specifications . Size 15

Shipping & Return Information