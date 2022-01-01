Hover to Zoom
Infinity 8015767 LED Glass & Metal Lantern, Assorted Colors - Pack of 6
1UPC: 0067142469675
Product Details
LED Glass & Metal Lantern
Makes a delightful addition to the garden, patio, deck or entryway.Features. Compact and durable design. High quality material that lasts longer. Pack of 6Specifications. Light Type: LED. Material: Glass/Metal. Color: Assorted Colors. Width: 7.09 in.. Number of Batteries Required: 3. Design: Angel. Height: 12.01 in.. Batteries Included: No. Battery Size: AAA. Colors: Brown, Blue, Pink. Weight: 12.57 lbs