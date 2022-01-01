Place your wild bird feeder in a quiet and convenient location and watch as a diverse number of birds gather at your feeder. Powder coated, all metal construction.

. Lantern shaped bird feeder in antique bronze powder coat finish. Solar light softly illuminates the feeder in the dusk to dawn hours. Includes rechargeable batteryMetal.Wild Bird.Solar Lantern.11-3/4" H x 7-1/2" W x 7-1/2" D