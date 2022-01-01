Hover to Zoom
Infinity Wild Bird Metal Solar Lantern Feeder
Place your wild bird feeder in a quiet and convenient location and watch as a diverse number of birds gather at your feeder. Powder coated, all metal construction.Features. Lantern shaped bird feeder in antique bronze powder coat finish. Solar light softly illuminates the feeder in the dusk to dawn hours. Includes rechargeable batterySpecifications. Material: Metal. Bird Type: Wild Bird. Feeder Type: Solar Lantern. Dimension: 11-3/4" H x 7-1/2" W x 7-1/2" D