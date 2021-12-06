Add a touch of illumination to your décor or DIY project with our 8-pack of flameless LED tea lights. The raised flame flickers like a real candle for a true candlelight experience with no mess or risk. Each candle runs on a single CR2032 battery (included) and features up to 100 hours of run time.

Wipe clean with damp cloth

Realistic candle-like flicker

Each candle runs on a single CR2032 battery (included)

Run time of 100 hours