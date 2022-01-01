This is the best bug jar ever! Designed with your critter's comfort in mind, this spacious, shatterproof habitat is just right for little hands. The unique "air-flow" ventilated lid allows your bugs to breathe easy. After you've had quality time with your bug, just unscrew the easy-to-grip leafy lid and let your critters loose (outside of course!). Ages 4 and up.

