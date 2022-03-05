Children can see how butterflies change as they grow with the Painted Lady Butterfly Life Cycle Stages The accurately detailed Egg Caterpillar Chrysalis and Adult Butterfly replicas are oversized for little hands Made of durable flexible plastic these figures encourage up close examination of the Miracle of Metamorphosis The Butterfly Life Cycle Stages are a great educational tool for home and classroom It is also the perfect educational complement to Insect Lore s Live Butterfly Garden Recommended for Ages 4 and up Features . Butterfly Life Cycle Stages. Pack of 2