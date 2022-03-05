Children can see how Ladybugs change as they grow with Insect Lore s Ladybug Life Cycle Stages These oversized anatomically correct figures have been accurately painted and sculpted to show the four stages of ladybug development eggs larva pupa and adult Each detailed four piece set is made of durable flexible plastic and is fun and educational Mix them up and encourage your child to place them in the correct order Useful as a teaching accessory for Insect Lore s Live Ladybug Land Recommended for Ages 4 and up Features . Ladybug Life Cycle Stages. Pack of 2