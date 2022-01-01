Instant Pot® Nonstick Round Cake Pan - Gray Perspective: front
Instant Pot® Nonstick Round Cake Pan - Gray

7 inUPC: 0001538807565
This Instant Pot Official Round Cake Pan is specially designed for use in Instant Pot pressure cookers! Cook & bake foods to perfection in this essential pan. In addition to cooking & baking.

  • Features a nonstick coating for smooth release of baked goods and simple cleanup
  • The 7in nonstick cake pan can be used with Instant Pots 6-quart and larger
  • The authorized accessories are designed to work perfectly with the Instant Pot
  • Hand wash recommended