This Instant Pot Official Round Cook/Bake Pan with Lid & Removable Divider is specially designed for use in Instant Pot pressure cookers! Cook & bake foods to perfection in the round stainless-steel pan. In addition to cooking & baking, you can also use this durable pan to store and reheat! It is freezer to Instant Pot compatible. The base is removable for easy food removal and features a silicone ring to help prevent leaks. Maximize your meal prep experience by cooking several foods at once using the stainless-steel removable divider. The snap-fit silicone lid features a pressure-release tab for releasing steam, and is made from BPA-free silicone, heat resistant up to 450F. Compatible with 6-quart and 8-quart cookers.

Hand wash recommended

Limited Lifetime Warranty