Insulated Round Thermal Casserole Food Carrier for Lunch, Lasagna, Potluck, Picnics, Vacations - Teal and Grey EASY ACCESS: The zipper closure on the top is wide enough when open to allow for easy access to your food. Perfect for commuters and those who are always on the go! CONVENIENT: Reinforced snap-together handle is ideal for easy carry and the plastic clear compartment allows for the insertion of an ID card or name tag, just in case INNOVATIVE: Aluminized lining keeps your meals hot or cool. 2mm foam works in conjunction with the aluminum foil for insulation. Easy to clean by using a simple damp cloth IDEAL: The cardboard reinforced bottom is able to hold its shape well and is ideal for casserole dishes DIMENSIONS: Height: 4.5 inches; Diameter: 12.25 inches; Carrier Strap: 6.25 inches wide The ideal way to transport and keep your favorite dishes fresh and hot has arrived! Simply place your casserole or other dish into the carrier, zip it up and you have yourself a handy, portable and convenient food carrier! Comes with simple handle for holding on the move, and can be stored away easily in your bag. The zipper closure on the top is wide enough when open to allow for easy access to your food. Perfect for commuters and those who are always on the go! Aluminized lining keeps your meals hot or cool. 2mm foam works in conjunction with the aluminum foil for insulation. Easy to clean by using a simple damp cloth. Dimensions: Height: 4.5 inches; Diameter: 12.25 inches; Carrier Strap: 6.25 inches wide