InterDesign Lighted Vanity Mirror - Bronze
10 inUPC: 0008149280331
This vanity mirror offers versatility and adds a touch of style at the bathroom counter top. The double-sided mirror offers regular and 7 magnification options to suit your needs. Bright LED lights surround the perimeter to give you the perfect backdrop for your personal daily grooming activities, like applying makeup or shaving. The mirror face easily twists off for easy battery replacement.
Model: 80331
In-Package Dimensions: 6.1 Inch x 5.12 Inch x 11.61 Inch
In-Package Weight: 1.92 Pound