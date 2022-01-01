Hover to Zoom
International Caravan RE-07-PC-102-6CH Royal Tahiti Granada Patio Set, Stain - Set of 7
7UPC: 0070049378767
Give your outdoor furnishings a touch of comfort and style with this durable Balau hardwood dining set. Has a natural wood color that is weather resistant. Umbrella hole is included in table. Rectangular table and six folding chairs for easy deployment and storage.Features
- Royal Tahiti Granada Patio Set
- Set of 7
- Color: Stain
- Table Dimension: 59" L x 32" W x 29" H
- Chair Dimension: 23" W x 27" D x 43" H
- Weight: 234 lbs