International Caravan RE-07-PC-102-6CH Royal Tahiti Granada Patio Set, Stain - Set of 7 Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

International Caravan RE-07-PC-102-6CH Royal Tahiti Granada Patio Set, Stain - Set of 7

7UPC: 0070049378767
Purchase Options

Product Details

Give your outdoor furnishings a touch of comfort and style with this durable Balau hardwood dining set. Has a natural wood color that is weather resistant. Umbrella hole is included in table. Rectangular table and six folding chairs for easy deployment and storage.

Features
  • Royal Tahiti Granada Patio Set
  • Set of 7
Specifications
  • Color: Stain
  • Table Dimension: 59" L x 32" W x 29" H
  • Chair Dimension: 23" W x 27" D x 43" H
  • Weight: 234 lbs

 