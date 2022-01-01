Hover to Zoom
International Caravan RT-015-BC-003-4CH Albacete Bar Height Table Group, Brown Stain - Set of
5UPC: 0070049378780
Product Details
We provide a wide assortment of garden and lawn products that are brilliant designs. These pieces of products are made to provide you with utmost comfort during your leisure times. Be it for personal or for professional use, you will find the suitable for both the purposes.Features
- Albacete Bar Height Table Group
- Made from solid yellow Balau wood
- Comparable to teak wood in strength and durability
- It is weather resistant
- Has round bar height table with umbrella hole
- Set of 5
- Color: Brown Stain
- Table Dimension: 36" dia. x 43" H
- Chair Dimension: 22" L x 24" W x 51" H
- Weight: 200 lbs