Add shade and a touch of style to your patio with the St. Kitts Aluminum/Polyester Patio Half Round Umbrella. This umbrella features an easy to use crank system, a unique half round design for use in tight spaces, and a durable aluminum build.Features : Canopy Finish: Lemon Yellow; Aluminum Frame/ Polyester Outdoor Canopy; Meaures 9 feet in height and designed with a half moon wall placed design; Designed with an aluminum rust-free pole; 100% outdoor polyester canopy; Perfect for outdoor patio area and fits snug against the wall; Equipped with a crank for easy open/ close as well as storage when not in use. Specifications : Product Dimensions : 94"" H x 107"" W x 60"" D; Product Weight : 7 lbs.