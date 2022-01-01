Designed to fold for easy storage, this hardwood outdoor bar will be an excellent addition to any party. Enhanced by a curved design that allows for more bar seating, the unit features multiple interior shelves for stemware and bottle storage and features a weather resistant finish that can stand up to sun and rain.

. Complete UV Light and weatherproof protection.. Can be folded out into 3 sections or into one for easy storage.. 3 Tier shelving for storing bar accessories, wines and drinks.. Very heavy and durable.. Made from premium outdoor balau hardwood.. Finish - Brown Stain.. Dimension - 81 L x 17 W x 43 H in.