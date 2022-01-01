The Royal Tahiti 36 in. Bar Height Round Wood Table is a stunning, natural piece, perfect for any outdoor setting. The tall design of this bar table enhances any space with a fun party vibe!. It's a strong and durable outdoor table that will add plenty of style to your deck or patio. This bar height table is strong and tall enough to be used as a bar stool, but can also be used as a miniature bar with the addition of a bar height chair!.

. Add two to four chairs for a great bar table.. Features a center hole for umbrella.. Multiple uses, use as a table, stool, or bar.. Finish - Brown Stain.. Dimension - 36 L x 36 W x 43 H in.