Hover to Zoom
International Caravan YF-3136B-AB Square Vented Canopy Gazebo, Aqua Blue
1UPC: 0070049393745
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
This gazebo features a two tier vented canopy with a scrolled powder coated steel frame The canopy is made from all weather UV protected polyester The leg of the frame are 11 2 square with small holes on bottom feet to use to secure to ground The legs are 6 8 Features . Square Vented Canopy Gazebo Specifications . Color Aqua Blue. Shape Square. Weight 55 lbs