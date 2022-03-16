International Delight ® Cold Stone Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer
Product Details
Inspired by the rich, sweet taste of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream, International Delight® Cold Stone Creamery Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer turns your cup of coffee into a cause for celebration. This creamer is both gluten- and lactose-free. It makes the perfect addition to any office or home. Surprise your coworkers or family with a bottle, and watch the room light up with delight. We believe that there’s an art to concocting the perfect cup of coffee, and we want every sip you take to be a masterpiece of flavor.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Caseinate* (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sucralose, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
