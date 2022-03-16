International Delight ® Cold Stone Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer Perspective: front
32 fl ozUPC: 0004127100472
Inspired by the rich, sweet taste of Cold Stone Creamery ice cream, International Delight® Cold Stone Creamery Sweet Cream Coffee Creamer turns your cup of coffee into a cause for celebration. This creamer is both gluten- and lactose-free. It makes the perfect addition to any office or home. Surprise your coworkers or family with a bottle, and watch the room light up with delight. We believe that there’s an art to concocting the perfect cup of coffee, and we want every sip you take to be a masterpiece of flavor.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tbsp (15 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories35
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0.5g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium20mg0.87%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Caseinate* (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sucralose, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
