Ingredients

Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Caseinate* (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sucralose, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More