International Delight French Vanilla Coffee Creamer Singles
Product Details
Coffee just can't happen without creamer, so get pouring! Dial up the delight with our made-to-please sweet, creamy flavor. Wake up your cup with the classic taste of French Vanilla.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Caseinate* (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
