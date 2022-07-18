International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Singles Perspective: front
International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Singles Perspective: left
International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Singles Perspective: right
International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Singles Perspective: top
International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Singles

24 ctUPC: 0004127102591
Located in AISLE 11

Product Details

With its creamy, sweet flavor and extremely convenient packaging, enjoying your coffee can be a delightful experience anywhere, anytime. This product isn't just delicious, it's also convenient in size. Since it goes through special pasteurization and packaging processes, it requires no preservatives or refrigeration to remain fresh, smooth and full of flavor. Flavor: Hazelnut. Packing Type: Cup. Premeasured: Yes. Capacity (Volume): 0.44 oz. Unit of Measure : Box

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1creamer (13 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.28%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate5g1.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium0mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Caseinate* (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Lactylate, Salt.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
