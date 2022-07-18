International Delight Hazelnut Coffee Creamer Singles
Product Details
With its creamy, sweet flavor and extremely convenient packaging, enjoying your coffee can be a delightful experience anywhere, anytime. This product isn't just delicious, it's also convenient in size. Since it goes through special pasteurization and packaging processes, it requires no preservatives or refrigeration to remain fresh, smooth and full of flavor. Flavor: Hazelnut. Packing Type: Cup. Premeasured: Yes. Capacity (Volume): 0.44 oz. Unit of Measure : Box
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Cane Sugar, Palm Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Sodium Caseinate* (A Milk Derivative), Dipotassium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Mono and Diglycerides, Natural and Artificial Lactylate, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More